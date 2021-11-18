Girl approaches HC seeking action against Kerala cop over false accusation of phone theft

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A young girl, who was humiliated and harassed in public by 'Pink Police' who falsely accused her of stealing a mobile phone, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government to take stringent action against Rejitha, Civil Police Officer, Pink Police, Attingal police station for infringing on her fundamental rights. She also sought a declaration that the state government is liable to pay a compensation of Rs 50,00,000 for the act of the officer.

The petitioner -- a Class 3 student -- and her father Jayachandran were waiting to see the giant ISRO machinery being transported in a truck at Moonnumukku near Attingal. The police including a pink patrol squad were deployed to control the crowd. The vehicle of the 'Pink Police' was parked three metres from the scooter of her father.

The petition said that when she and her father were drinking water from a nearby shop, the civil police officer rushed to her and her father and shouted at them to return a mobile phone. The civil police officer falsely accused them of stealing her mobile phone from a waiting patrol vehicle and humiliated them in public. The officer also made disparaging comments against them. There was an attempt to disrobe them as part of the search, said the petition. The girl was threatened that she would be taken to the police station and a physical examination would be conducted, the petition added.

Meanwhile, another police officer in the squad recovered the mobile phone from the bag of Rajitha kept in the police vehicle. The police officer's action left the child traumatised and requiring medical attention. As a result of the harrowing experience, she was admitted as an inpatient at the mental health centre in Thiruvananthapuram on September 4, 2021, and underwent follow-up counselling on another day.

The petitioner alleged that there was a concerted effort from the government and police department to protect the police officer.