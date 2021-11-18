STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Girl approaches HC seeking action against Kerala cop over false accusation of phone theft

She also sought a declaration that the state government is liable to pay a compensation of Rs 50,00,000 for the act of the officer

Published: 18th November 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi police, Kerala police, coronavirus

Kerala police (Representational image | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A young girl, who was humiliated and harassed in public by 'Pink Police' who falsely accused her of stealing a mobile phone, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government to take stringent action against Rejitha, Civil Police Officer, Pink Police, Attingal police station for infringing on her fundamental rights. She also sought a declaration that the state government is liable to pay a compensation of Rs 50,00,000 for the act of the officer.

The petitioner -- a Class 3 student -- and her father Jayachandran were waiting to see the giant ISRO machinery being transported in a truck at Moonnumukku near Attingal. The police including a pink patrol squad were deployed to control the crowd. The vehicle of the 'Pink Police' was parked three metres from the scooter of her father.

The petition said that when she and her father were drinking water from a nearby shop, the civil police officer rushed to her and her father and shouted at them to return a mobile phone. The civil police officer falsely accused them of stealing her mobile phone from a waiting patrol vehicle and humiliated them in public. The officer also made disparaging comments against them. There was an attempt to disrobe them as part of the search, said the petition. The girl was threatened that she would be taken to the police station and a physical examination would be conducted, the petition added.

Meanwhile, another police officer in the squad recovered the mobile phone from the bag of Rajitha kept in the police vehicle. The police officer's action left the child traumatised and requiring medical attention. As a result of the harrowing experience, she was admitted as an inpatient at the mental health centre in Thiruvananthapuram on September 4, 2021, and underwent follow-up counselling on another day.

The petitioner alleged that there was a concerted effort from the government and police department to protect the police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pink Police Kerala police Kerala HC
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp