Kerala adoption row: Anupama's baby to be brought back in five days, DNA test to follow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anupama S Chandran's baby, who was allegedly given for adoption without her consent, will be brought back from Andhra Pradesh within five days and subjected to a DNA test.



The order in this regard was issued by the Child Welfare Council (CWC) on Tuesday. The directive has been given to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), which had given the child for pre-adoption foster care.

The baby will be escorted by a special police unit on its way back to Thiruvananthapuram. The DNA test will be conducted after the baby is brought back. Till the test is conducted, the child will remain under the protection of the District Child Protection Officer.

Anupama, who has been holding an agitation in front of the KSCCW, expressed happiness over the decision to bring back the baby. Anupama has been holding the protest demanding return of her baby boy and ouster of KSCCW general secretary Shiju Khan and CWC N Sunanda from their posts.

"I have received the copy of the CWC order on return of the child to the state. I am happy and view this as a positive thing. One of my demands was the return of the child and the rest of the demands are yet to be met," she said.

Anupama said she will continue her protest against Shiju and Sunanda and added that her legal fight against the lapses of the officials during the adoption procedure will continue.

Meanwhile, the Additional District and Sessions Court has postponed the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Anupama's father P S Jayachandran to next week.