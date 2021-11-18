Keralite shot dead during robbery in the US

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Keralite was killed in a shooting incident in Texas, US.

The deceased has been identified as Sajan Mathew, 56, a native of Kozhencherry in the Pathanamthitta district.

Sources say that, in what was suspected to be a robbery attempt, an assailant broke into the shop of Sajan Mathew in the 1800 block of N Galloway Ave, Mesquite on Wednesday afternoon and opened fire at him.

The assailant managed to escape soon after. Sajan was rushed to a hospital but he could not be revived.

A report quoting the police said the incident happened at Victoria’s Beauty Supply store in a strip shopping center around 1.40 pm.

Sajan was running a beauty supply store in the US. His wife has been working as a nurse at Dallas Presbyterian Hospital. The couple has two children.