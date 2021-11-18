STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Model death case: Audi driver files anticipatory bail plea

The driver was heavily drunk, says Syju M Thankachan, who allegedly chased the car, in his bail plea.

Published: 18th November 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

The car, which met with the accident killing models, Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, being lifted from the accident spot at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila on Monday, Nov 15, 2021.

The car, which met with the accident killing models, Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, being lifted from the accident spot at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila on Monday, Nov 15, 2021. (Photo | Arun Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syju M Thankachan, who was the driver of an Audi car and allegedly chased the car in which two deceased models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were travelling, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in the accident death case.

The police stated that the accident occurred in the wee hours of November 1 near Vyttila on the Ernakulam bypass. Former miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala 2019 first runner-up Anjana Shajan were on their way back from hotel Number 18, in Fort Kochi.

Their car met with an accident with a bike and overturned, following which the vehicle crashed into a tree. The models died on the spot. The other passengers in the car, Mohammad Aashiq, and Abdul Rahman were rushed to the nearest hospital. Mohammad Aashiq, who was in critical condition, later succumbed to his injuries. Later the police arrested the lone survivor of the car crash Abdul Rahman for the offence under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

In his bail petition, Syju Thankachan said he met Abdul Rahman, the accused in the case at Number 18 hotel and the accused was heavily drunk. While he was leaving the hotel to his house at Kakkanad, Abdul Rahman and three others left the hotel at tremendous speed.

The petitioner as a token of good gesture advised the accused not to drive the car on account of the drunken condition of the accused. But they did not heed the advice and left the hotel. Later, on seeing the car driven by the accused pulled over by the side of the road near Kundannur junction, he also stopped his car. He again tried to persuade the co-passengers not to permit the accused to drive the car since he was intoxicated and was driving at high speed. However, they disregarded his advice, submitted Syju.

On his way, the petitioner saw a bike lying on the side of the highway near Chakaraparambu. Immediately, he telephoned to the police control room. After informing the police, he came to the accident spot. It was only then he came to know the vehicle driven by the accused along with co-passengers met with the accident.

According to Syju, through print and visual media, he came to know that the accused has made a statement that he tried to chase the vehicle and thereby lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the motorcycle resulting in the crash.

"He is innocent and has nothing to do with the tragic accident. He apprehends that he will be arrested and put to third-degree methods," stated in the bail petition and added that he is ready to co-operate with the investigation.

When the petition came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice Shircy sought the view of the state government.

