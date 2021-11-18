Row after Kannur varsity calls Pinarayi's secy KK Ragesh’s wife for interview

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur University has found itself in the eye of another controversy, this time in connection with including Priya Varghese, wife of KK Ragesh, private secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among candidates for the interview for the associate professor post in Malayalam department. The Save University Campaign Committee alleged that UGC norms have been violated to include Priya in the list for Thursday’s interview.

The committee has submitted a representation to Higher Education Minister R Bindu and VC Gopinath Raveendran demanding cancellation of the list. It alleged the university took steps to hold the interview before November 23 when the current VC’s term ends.

Usually, it takes weeks to prepare the shortlist. In this case, the VC-appointed screening committee readied the list of six candidates, including Priya, immediately after November 12, the deadline for receiving applications, said pro-UDF Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) regional president Shino P Jose. He said this looks dubious as the university has not taken any steps regarding other posts notified earlier.

UGC norms mandate that a candidate should have a PhD and eight years of teaching experience as assistant professor to apply for the associate professor post. Priya, who joined as assistant professor in Kerala Varma College, Thrissur in 2012, has only four years of experience, alleged the committee.

She completed her PhD while on leave for three years. This period cannot be counted as her service as per UGC norms, it said. University senate member R K Biju has sent a letter to the VC, demanding the cancellation of the interview, saying Priya was included in the shortlist bypassing UGC norms.

Left-aligned All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA) decried the campaign committee’s move, saying it has been trying to tarnish the image of the government and universities in the state. “The organisation has been coming up with fake news with the support of a section of the media as they are frustrated about the resurgence of universities of Kerala under the LDF government,” it said.

The deputation period and the time Priya had spent for her research could be counted as teaching experience, said AKPCTA president Joji Alex. Shino said. “It cannot be seen as a coincidence as relatives of top CPM leaders find a place among candidates consistently for appointment as teachers.”