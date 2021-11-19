Calicut Girls' School wins SCERT Excellence Award

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Calicut Girls Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Kudungal has bagged the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT Kerala) Excellence Award for best schools in Kerala.

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu handed over the award to the school's headmistress KM Rasheeda Begum and accreditation coordinators Swabir K R and KS Razina.

Last year, the educational institute was the first public school in Kerala to receive NABAT accreditation from the Quality Council of India last year.

The award was given to the school for its comprehensive development plan. The plan, according to experts, could be formulated as a quality standard for all schools in Kerala.

The SCERT instituted the award for the 25 best performing schools in Kerala for the year 2019-20. The award ceremony was delayed owing to the Covid situation in the state.

Jeevan Babu, director, Public Education, Dr J Prasad, director, SCERT, M A Lal, State Institute of Educational Management and Training-Kerala (SIEMAT) and K Anwar Sadat, CEO, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) were present at the ceremony.