Liver donor sought for veteran actor KPAC Lalitha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Srikutty Bharathan, daughter of KPAC Lalitha, has requested persons who are willing to donate a part of their liver to come forward as the critically-ill actor needs an immediate transplant.

“My mother KPAC Lalitha is now critically ill with liver cirrhosis. She is in urgent need of a liver transplant immediately as a life-saving measure. Her blood group is O +ve. Any healthy adult with O +ve blood can donate a part of liver to save her,” she said in a post.

Srikutty, aka Shree Menon, said ideally, the donor should be aged between 20 and 50. “They should be non-diabetic, non-alcoholic and otherwise not having a major illness. Organs can only be donated after an extensive test and after ensuring absolute safety for the donor.

Only a portion of the liver from living persons is taken for transplantation. The liver in living persons has remarkable regenerative capacities and in the case of live liver donors, the liver, after a small portion is taken out, will regenerate fully. Only those willing to donate for non-commercial and altruistic purposes will be accepted,” she said. Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Kochi hospital where the actor is undergoing treatment, said KPAC Lalitha was “slowly regaining” but requires a liver transplant.