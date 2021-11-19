STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Models' death: All six get bail despite cops raising doubt about hotelier’s motive

In spite of the excise department carrying out a raid on the hotel earlier, liquor was served even after 9pm on October 31. 

Published: 19th November 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Anjana Shajan and Ansi Kabeer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hotel owner Roy J Vayalat and five of his employees who were arrested in connection with the death of two promising models and another person in a car crash on NH bypass near Vyttila were granted bail on Thursday despite the police’s custody application focused on destruction of evidence by them.

In the custody application, the police said ‘No 18 Hotel’ owner Roy destroyed the evidence of giving alcohol or drugs to Miss South India Ansi Kabeer, Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up Anjana Shajan, Mohammad Ashiq and accident survivor Abdul Rahman with an ulterior motive during the night party. In spite of the excise department carrying out a raid on the hotel earlier, liquor was served even after 9pm on October 31. 

Roy destroyed the evidence of giving alcohol or drugs on the first floor, second floor or main DJ party hall of the hotel. He gave wrong information to the probe team that he had directed his employees to remove the hard disk containing the CCTV footage of these areas and dump it in Vembanad Lake fearing disrepute to the hotel if it was seized. 

The police suspect that the arrested persons were also involved in the offences under Section 66(E) of the IT Act of capturing, publishing or transmitting the image of a private area of a person without consent, under circumstances violating the persons’s privacy. The police application said whether the arrested persons were involved in the offences has to be confirmed after getting their custody. The police said after coming to know of the accident, Roy directed his staff to switch off the CCTV cameras at the hotel. Later, he realised that the DVR storing the CCTV feed from the first floor, second floor and parking area had incriminating footage of the victims. 

On his direction, his staffer Anil contacted Melwin who serviced the CCTV cameras. Melwin sent photos of dismantling the DVR and removing the hard disk through WhatsApp. Linson removed the hard disk from the DVR and installed a blank disk in it and Shiju Lal handed the removed disk to Roy. As instructed, Melwin and Vishnu dumped the hard disk in the lake near Roy’s house. 

Melwin, Vishnu, Linson, Shiju Lal and Anil were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday while Roy was examined by the magistrate at Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery where he was admitted after his blood pressure dipped. Roy’s counsel told the court that when the police had said that crash happened when Abdul was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, how they could arrest Roy, who runs the hotel with a proper licence. 

Similarly, Roy did not compel Rahman to consume alcohol and drive. It was on his own will, Rahman drove the car which met with the accident.  The counsel who appeared for the hotel employees submitted that they had no role in the case. They had not even seen the deceased persons.

Dist crime branch to investigate case
Kochi: Following controversies related to the accident death, the investigation has been transferred to the district crime branch. District crime branch SP Biji George will head the probe. Questions were raised against the probe by Palarivattom police following the delay in recording the statement of Abdul Rahman and in recovering CCTV footage from the hotel and questioning owner Roy J Vayalat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ansi Kabeer Anjana Shajan road accident
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp