STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Can spot booking centres for Sabarimala be set up in other states?: Kerala HC

The TDB submitted that spot booking facility is now available at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Kumily.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to inform whether spot booking facilities for Sabarimala darshan can be set up in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. It also asked the board to check whether the spot booking facility can be extended to other temples managed by TDB.A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar issued the order while considering the petitions pertaining to the virtual queue system implemented by the Kerala Police with the assistance of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). 

The TDB submitted that spot booking facility is now available at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Kumily. While infrastructure for spot booking has been provided at Pathanamthitta, Kottarakkara, Pandalam, Vaikom, Ettumanoor, Perumbavoor and Keezhillam, the authorities are awaiting username and password from TCS. Currently, spot booking is permitted for Sabarimala darshan either on the date of booking or on the next day.The court stated that while insisting spot booking, its intention is to ensure that devotees who do not have the required facilities for online booking, are given opportunity to have darshan at Sabarimala temple. 

In such circumstances, spot booking cannot be confined to darshan on the date of booking or the next day, at places other than Nilakkal. In all other centres, spot booking should be permitted is slots are available during Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival season, held the High Court.The Special Commissioner informed the court that there were 6,489 bookings via virtual queue system for darshan on November 16, while it was 14,245 and 10,651 for November 17 and 18, respectively. However, 4,986 of the devotees had darshan on November 16, 9,409 devotees on November 17 and 7,502 on November 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Sabarimala
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp