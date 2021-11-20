STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC to reduce loss-making trips to cut expenditure

In addition, KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar has said that earnings per trip should be the criterion for operating the buses.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

The KSRTC bus stand in Ernakulam  (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has signalled that it would operate fewer bus services on less profitable routes in a bid to reduce operational expenses. The move will result in minimal bus services in rural areas.The management has given strict instructions to the depots to reschedule buses that earn less than Rs 25 per kilometre. Reason: The earning won’t be sufficient even to cover the fuel expenses, let alone the wages of crew.

In addition, KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar has said that earnings per trip should be the criterion for operating the buses. “We are spending 74% of the revenue on fuel and spare parts. We can go forward only by reducing it to 45%. Hence, revenue per trip should be considered apart from earnings per kilometre and per bus,” Biju Prabhakar said in a note to the employees.The proportion can be reduced either by increasing the revenue or by reducing the number of trips selectively. However, it is more likely that KSRTC will reduce the number of trips on loss-making routes. 

Transport Minister Antony Raju had already informed the assembly that KSRTC will not be operating more than 3,300 buses till early next year. It would mean that the corporation would follow the long-held strategy of private buses — to operate services mostly during peak hours. It has withdrawn 1,750 buses from the road during Covid as it became nonviable.Lack of maintenance of these buses has made it a daunting task for the KSRTC to make them operational again.

The spare parts of these buses were used to make other buses operational.When KSRTC decided to operate 650 buses for Sabarimala special service and educational institutions, it had to spend an additional Rs 5 crore for spare parts. “The KSRTC has slowly been withdrawing from rural areas. The Covid situation accelerated the move. It has stopped all the stay services to rural areas and they are unlikely to be restored. Now, many passengers have switched to two-wheelers and other modes of transport,” said consumer activist Dijo Kappan.

The transport minister has mooted the idea of ‘Grama Vandi’,  a project started by KSRTC to facilitate bus services to rural areas with the fuel support from local bodies. However, Dijo said that it would be more of a gimmick than a concrete plan.Pradeep Sreedhar of Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union said the project was to help parallel service operators who have started eating into the revenue of KSRTC by operating unauthorised services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp