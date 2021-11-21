Amid opposition, Kerala begins socio-economic survey

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has launched the socio-economic survey to identify economically weaker sections (EWS) among forward communities amid raging debate and opposition from various quarters. Inaugurating the survey on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that the 10% quota for EWS will not subvert any of the existing reservations for other sections.

Referring to the controversy brewing over economic reservation, Pinarayi alleged that some people are attempting to turn it into an emotional issue to divert attention from real facts. The survey is being carried out by the State Commission for the Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities, and the data collection by Kudumbashree.

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has already come out against the method of survey, saying the whole process needs to be scientific. According to NSS, the survey should be carried out on the lines of the census, else it won’t achieve the desired results.

Pinarayi said: “EWS quota will ensure better living standards for everyone. But some are trying to rake up a needless controversy, saying the government is bringing in economic reservation by subverting the existing ones. There’s no such attempt.” The current survey is aimed at identifying the socio-economic issues faced by the 164 unreserved categories.

‘There won’t be pressure on anyone to take part in survey’

It will also look into the recommendations regarding the benefits to be given to them. “There won’t be any pressure on anyone to take part in the survey. Only those with full consent need to take part,” the CM clarified. Referring to criticism on the method of survey, Pinarayi said it has been prepared after detailed discussions with experts.

Necessary consultations were held with various organisations to ensure their cooperation, he said. “The survey is envisaged to identify five extremely poor families from each panchayat/ municipal/corporation ward to collect information. Through the survey, socio-economic details of about one lakh families will be collected so that there will be sufficient data to study about issues faced by the nonreserved categories,” Pinarayi said. The CM promised that the existing reservations in government jobs for SC/ST categories, and the educationally and socially backward will continue.

“Those who already enjoy the benefits will continue to do so,” he said. He also rejected the arguments that only caste or economic factors should be the basis for reservation. “The government took the decision after looking into grave social realities that exist in these times. Benefits for any one category will not impede another. Raising unnecessary allegations against each other will only weaken the united fight to ensure better living standards,” he said. Pinarayi said the Union government has permitted the states to bring in necessary amendments to the reservation criteria for EWS.

Following this, the Sasidharan Nair Committee had put forth its recommendations. Coming out against the survey method, the NSS said: “Just including data of only five poor families in each section through a mobile app will not serve the purpose. Instead, a holistic survey that includes all families belonging to forward communities should be carried out.” NSS stated that the said survey should be an authentic documentation regarding forward communities for future use. NSS also asked the State Commission for the Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities to review its decision to conduct the survey in such a “superficial manner”.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed before the commission against the survey by an individual, alleging that it amounts to insulting around a crore people belonging to the forward communities. The complainant, Rajesh R Nair, demanded that a comprehensive social survey be conducted, as directed by the Supreme Court.