Keralite entrepreneur ties up with Hotmail co-founder to develop video resume app

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has teamed up with Malayalee entrepreneur Aji Abraham to develop Showreel, a novel social platform featuring short video profiles of jobseekers. The platform, being launched first in India and then in the US, will soon prove to be a big leap forward in the employment sector, officials said.



The app can be handled with ease like Instagram reels and Tik-Tok. While connecting with prospective employers is the core objective, the platform would also reportedly help young entrepreneurs pitch their startup ideas.



"We hope Showreel will change the way companies hire their workforce. Showreel asks distinctive questions for classified positions mentors or hiring companies would pose in interviews. What makes the app unique is that the job seekers are able to talk about themselves quite naturally. With the answers seamlessly weaved together, we create a professional video profile," Aji.



"Clearly, your video profile is many times more interactive than a written CV. These videos will help make the recruitment process faster and easier for large recruiting companies," he added.



Aji is the founder and CEO of the IT company Armia Systems in Kochi Infopark which has a 280-member engineering team. He has been working with Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia for a couple of years.



"During the Covid period, we held a lot of discussion on the idea of Sabeer Bhatia developing a video-based platform to help jobseekers," said Aji.



In his new role as the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Showreel, Aji steered his core development team of10 engineers, besides the internal consulting team, who worked full time to develop Showreel.



The Showreel app is available on both Android and iOS.



Aji Abraham hails from Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district. He holds an engineering degree from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram and an MS and an MBA from Arizona State University, USA.