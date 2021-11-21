Revamp: BJP to have 280 mandalam committees in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: As part of organisational changes in the state unit of the BJP, there will be 280 mandalam committees instead of 140 assembly committees from now on. This step is intended to strengthen the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the bifurcation is based on the feedback from the cadre, BJP state president K Surendran has said.

To groom a new leadership and infuse new blood, the maximum age of the mandalam president will be fixed at 45. More women and members of minority communities will be accommodated, he added. The concept of halal hotels is intended to divide people. The number of such hotels is increasing every day. In a secular society, there is no need for any differentiation, said Surendran.

To a question by mediapersons whether the repeal of three Farm Laws amounted to surrender by the Centre, Surendran said that he would not like to add more than what the Central leadership of the BJP and the Prime Minister had said.

He said that it was for the welfare of the farmers that the Centre had enacted the laws. Surendran countered whether the LDF and the UDF were willing to set up “mandis” in the state and make the farmers pay commission for selling their produce. The BJP state president said that it is the first time in history that the state government has reduced the procurement price of paddy by 72 paise.

Therefore the sudden love for farmers of North India will be understood by the people. The agitation against K-Rail will be extended to all parts of the state. Surendran said that even after RSS worker Sanjith was killed by Islamic extremists, elected representatives did not visit the house. It was due to vote bank politics. BJP state treasurer E Krishnadas and district president E Krishnadas were present at the press meet.