Controversy over ST-Muslim category for Lakshadweep students

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Controversy has erupted over the admission of students hailing from Lakshadweep to postgraduate courses of Calicut University (CU) through a special category, ST-Muslim (Scheduled Tribe-Muslim).

Several people, including CU syndicate member P Rasheed Ahammed, have flayed the varsity for creating the new category. They allege the varsity did so even though Lakshadweep students are eligible for reservation due to the special consideration given to the union territory (UT).

“When I raised the issue, CU informed me that it created the category to admit students from Lakshadweep. This doesn’t make sense as students from the UT are not given reservations on their community status and get the consideration given to the island’s residents. Even non-Muslims and those from non-religious backgrounds are eligible for reservations if they are from Lakshadweep,” said Ahammed.

He said the new category will create division among the communities. “It will make people think that Muslims are snatching away reservation of the ST community. CU should withdraw the category and take action against officials who ordered its creation,” he said. CU Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj said he would look into the matter in detail and take corrective steps immediately.