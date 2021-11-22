STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala doctors, nurses opt for booster doses as breakthrough infections rise

Rising breakthrough infections and the fear of post-Covid complications have made the healthcare community anxious, to an extent, about getting infected again as the antibody level wanes.

Published: 22nd November 2021 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens take covid vaccine during special vaccination drive in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the vaccination drive against Covid reaching a crucial stage, the discussion now is on the need for booster doses. While the Union health ministry is yet to clarify whether it is required or when is the suitable time to take the third jab, anxious healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses in Kerala, are taking booster doses silently.

According to sources, the trend is not restricted to private hospitals alone, but also seen in government hospitals. “Most of the healthcare workers including doctors and nurses have taken their jabs in the initial days after the vaccination started in January. Within two to three months, many were fully vaccinated. It has been around eight months now and many are getting anxious about waning antibodies.

The breakthrough infections and fear of post-Covid complications among the healthcare workers are laying stress on the booster doses,” said Dr. Gopikumar P, senior vice-president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The booster jabs are opted for by doctors after checking their antibody levels. The Kerala government has also urged the Union ministry to allow booster doses for those with comorbidities and reduce the second dose gap of Covishield vaccine.

“The post-Covid issues are the worst in those infected severely. The fear of getting infected again looms large in the health sector. Since we are seeing a dip in the cases and thanks to the vaccination drive in the state, the third wave is not expected to affect a major section of the population severely. But if any new variant emerges considering the rise in cases across Europe, the situation would be different,” said Dr. John Mathew, a physician based in Kochi.

“In many private hospitals, there is enough stock of Covid vaccines. The rush of those arriving for vaccination has come down these days. Therefore, to avoid wastage of the doses, healthcare workers are taking them as boosters,” added Dr. Mathew. However, there is a strong opinion against booster shots as the fully vaccinated lot across the nation is less. In India, over 113 crore vaccine doses have been administered and only about 39% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.

“Studies and research are taking place regarding the effectiveness of the booster doses. Scientifically, booster doses are not proven to be more effective than the two doses of vaccines. More studies are required in this field to arrive at any conclusion. But facilitating booster doses for those with comorbidities, rather than healthy people, should be considered seriously,” said Dr. Gopikumar.

Healthcare community anxious

Rising breakthrough infections and the fear of post-Covid complications have made the healthcare community anxious, to an extent, about getting infected again as the antibody level wanes. Presently, taking boosters is not in the protocol approved by the government. Most of the healthcare workers are falling prey to Covid multiple times, said Dr. John Mathew, a physician based in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination Healthcare workers Covid vaccine booster doses health professionals booster doses Kerala vaccination
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp