Halal is extremists’ bid to divide people over food: Kerala BJP chief Surendran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Halal is part of the religious extremists’ attempt to divide people over food, BJP state president K Surendran has said. He told media persons in Kozhikode that there is a clear agenda behind creating and propagating halal culture in the state. He said BJP has understood this agenda while other parties have failed to do it.

“It didn’t take many years for the halal practice to spread in Kerala. The halal banners started appearing in Kerala only recently and it spread rapidly,” he said. “Halal culture isn’t naive. There is a deliberate move to divide people and create religious strife behind it,” he said.

Surendran’s comments were in contrast to the statement made by BJP state spokesperson Sandeep Varier earlier. Varier said it would be good if everyone understood that Hindus, Christians and Muslims cannot live in this country by imposing economic sanctions on each other. He had also shared his stance in a Facebook post, which caused dissatisfaction among the BJP state leaders.

BJP wants halal Banned at eateries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP has asked the government to ban the practice of halal at public eateries. BJP state general secretary P Sudheer said halal was an evil practice like triple talaq. “BJP does not believe that halal is a religious ritual. Even Islamic scholars won’t approve the practice. Extremist organisations are trying to execute a communal agenda by giving religious colour to the practice,” he said.

Sandeep Varier removes Facebook post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader Sandeep Varier removed a Facebook post, in which he called for discarding the smear campaign against Muslim eateries and for harmony between different religions, following the state leadership’s intervention. “All should understand that Hindus, Muslims and Christians cannot live in this state boycotting each other economically. Hindus work in Muslim’s institutions and vice versa. A simple social media post can destroy such an institution. But the closure of an organisation will push people of all sections into poverty,” he had said in the post.

‘No arrest in RSS worker’s murder’

BJP state president K Surendran slammed the police for failing to make any arrest in the killing of RSS worker S Sanjith. “SDPI is behind the killing. We will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek an NIA probe in the case,” he said.