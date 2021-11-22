Archbishop Antony Kariyil’s Vatican visit kindles hope in priests, laity opposed to uniform Mass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The visit by Archbishop Antony Kariyil and Monsignor Antony Nariculam to Rome has kindled hope for the Vatican’s intervention in resolving the internal clash in the Syro-Malabar Church over the unified Holy Mass.

Sources said Kariyil, the Vicar of the Major Archbishop for the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, went to Rome on Friday to bring the ongoing issues in the Church regarding the unification of the Holy Mass to the attention of the Pope and seek his intervention to resolve them.

The statement by the Synod said the standardised format should be implemented at least in cathedrals, pilgrim centres, minor seminaries and possible parishes by November 28. In dioceses where it is difficult to implement the newly approved format, it should be implemented by at least April 17, 2022, Easter Sunday, after spreading awareness about the liturgy unifying the way the Mass is celebrated.

“The meeting of Archbishop Kariyil with the Pope gives (us) hope and relief. Though an immediate remedy or decision will not arrive from the Vatican before November 28, the Vatican will have to intervene if there is a division in the Church regarding its implementation,” said a senior priest with the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church authorities are all set to begin the implementation of the uniform mode of celebrating the Mass. A section of priests and laity activists of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese have decided to strengthen their protest against the Synod’s decision.

They will hold a Mass at 3 pm in the existing format on November 28 — mostly facing the faithful. A meeting of Almaya Munnettam, a laity organisation, was held at Renewal Centre, Kochi on Sunday to plan the modes of protest resisting the implementation of the uniform Mass. Meanwhile, forane vicars in the archdiocese on Saturday wrote to the priests asking them to continue the mass facing the people.