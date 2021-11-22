STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Archbishop Antony Kariyil’s Vatican visit kindles hope in priests, laity opposed to uniform Mass

A section of priests and laity activists of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese have decided to strengthen their protest against the Synod’s decision to implement standardised format of the mass.

Published: 22nd November 2021 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Church Protection Council members of Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly protesting in front of the Major Archbishop’s house in Kochi on Sunday demanding the dismissal of Mar Antony Kariyil

Church Protection Council members of Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly protesting in front of the Major Archbishop’s house in Kochi on Sunday demanding the dismissal of Mar Antony Kariyil

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The visit by Archbishop Antony Kariyil and Monsignor Antony Nariculam to Rome has kindled hope for the Vatican’s intervention in resolving the internal clash in the Syro-Malabar Church over the unified Holy Mass. 

Sources said Kariyil, the  Vicar of the Major Archbishop for the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, went to Rome on Friday to bring the ongoing issues in the Church regarding the unification of the Holy Mass to the attention of the Pope and seek his intervention to resolve them. 

The statement by the Synod said the standardised format should be implemented at least in cathedrals, pilgrim centres, minor seminaries and possible parishes by November 28. In dioceses where it is difficult to implement the newly approved format, it should be implemented by at least April 17, 2022, Easter Sunday, after spreading awareness about the liturgy unifying the way the Mass is celebrated. 

“The meeting of Archbishop Kariyil with the Pope gives (us) hope and relief. Though an immediate remedy or decision will not arrive from the Vatican before November 28, the Vatican will have to intervene if there is a division in the Church regarding its implementation,” said a senior priest with the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. 

Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church authorities are all set to begin the implementation of the uniform mode of celebrating the Mass. A section of priests and laity activists of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese have decided to strengthen their protest against the Synod’s decision. 

They will hold a Mass at 3 pm in the existing format on November 28 — mostly facing the faithful.  A meeting of Almaya Munnettam, a laity organisation, was held at Renewal Centre, Kochi on Sunday to plan the modes of protest resisting the implementation of the uniform Mass.  Meanwhile, forane vicars in the archdiocese on Saturday wrote to the priests asking them to continue the mass facing the people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archbishop Antony Kariyil Syro Malabar Church Archeparchy of Ernakulam Angamaly Unification of the Holy Mass
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp