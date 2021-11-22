Keralite joins Hotmail’s Sabeer Bhatia to aid job seekers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has teamed up with Malayali entrepreneur Aji Abraham to develop Showreel, a social platform featuring short video profiles of job seekers. The platform, being launched first in India and then in the US, will give a boost to the employment sector, said its promoters.

The app can be handled with ease like Instagram reels and Tik-Tok. While connecting with prospective employers is its core objective, Showreel will also help young entrepreneurs pitch their startup ideas.

Sabeer Bhatia

“We hope Showreel will change the way companies hire their workforce. Showreel asks distinctive questions for classified positions that mentors or hiring companies would pose in interviews. What makes the app unique is that the job seekers are able to talk about themselves quite naturally. With the answers weaved together seamlessly, we create a professional video profile,” Aji said.

Aji is the founder and CEO of the IT company Armia Systems in Kochi Infopark which has a 280-member engineering team. He has been working with Bhatia for a couple of years. The Showreel app is available on both Android and iOS. Aji hails from Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.