Kollam gets Aardram Kerala Award in corporation category

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Aardram Kerala Award ceremony for the 2018-19 financial year was held at the C Keshavan Memorial Town Hall on Sunday. Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the function.

The minister said that the Aardram Mission is a significant initiative of the state government and it aims to improve the infrastructure of the health sector and also provide better services to the public. In the corporation category, Kollam corporation bagged first place.

The award was given for the outstanding work done by the Kollam Corporation as part of the Aardram Mission. Kollam Mayor Prasanna Ernest, Deputy Mayor Madhu, Chairperson of the Corporation Health Standing Committee U Pavithra and health workers received a cash award of Rs 10 lakh and a memento.

“The activities of the corporation should be a model for other local bodies. The infrastructure of hospitals in the district has improved through the Mission,” Balagopal said. The minister also distributed prizes to Kottarakkara Block Panchayat (Rs 3 lakh) for bagging the third position in the state-level under the block panchayat category.