Kerala adoption row: DNA test confirms Anupama is biological mom of baby brought back from AP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the adoption row, a DNA test has revealed that Anupama S Chandran and her partner Ajith are the biological parents of the child who was brought back from Andhra Pradesh.

The DNA test was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) and the result was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday. The test result will now be filed with the family court, which is hearing the adoption case, on November 29.

Samples of the child, Anupama and Ajith were taken by RGCB officials on Monday. During scientific examination, it was revealed that the DNA profiles of the three were matching. The DNA test that was earlier conducted to affirm the parentage of another baby had returned negative. Anupama had earlier expressed apprehensions on the transparency of the procedure and said she feared manipulation of the sample.

When the news of the DNA test turning positive was conveyed to Anupama, who has been sitting on a protest outside the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), she broke into a smile. Sweets were distributed at the protest venue as Anupama stood flanked by RMP MLA K K Rema and other activists.

Anupama said she was elated that the DNA test had come in her favour and added that the agitation against guilty officials of the KSCCW and CWC will continue in another form. Shortly after the result came, Anupama and Ajith, who were given permission by the CWC to visit the child, met the baby boy at the childcare institute where he has been housed.

Anupama said more than her, it was Ajith who was elated as he was seeing the baby for the first time.