Kerala gold smuggling case: Court allows Swapna Suresh to move out of Ernakulam

By Online Desk

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday relaxed the bail condition of Swapna Suresh in the case relating to gold smuggling through the diplomatic channels. Swapna Suresh is one of the accused in the case.

The court allowed Swapna Suresh to travel outside Ernakulam but not outside the state. Swapna in her plea had sought to allow her to go to Thiruvananthapuram. She noted that she is a permanent resident of the Kerala capital.

Recently, she told media persons she will not run away from them and she will meet the press along with her mother soon.

Swapna Suresh was released from a women's prison in Thiruvananthapuram early this month. She had spent 15 months there. She was released after the Kerala High Court granted her bail in the NIA case probing the terrorism angle in the gold smuggling case.

She was arrested by the NIA on July 11, 2020, from Bengaluru.

Swapna Suresh had started her career in the passenger service department at Abu Dhabi airport. Later, she returned to Thiruvananthapuram with her daughter and joined a travel agency. She joined the UAE Consulate General's Office in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 and when the gold smuggling case came to light she was serving as operations manager at Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd.