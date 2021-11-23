STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: Court allows Swapna Suresh to move out of Ernakulam

Recently, she told media persons she will not run away from them and she will meet the press along with her mother soon.

Published: 23rd November 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday relaxed the bail condition of Swapna Suresh in the case relating to gold smuggling through the diplomatic channels. Swapna Suresh is one of the accused in the case.

The court allowed Swapna Suresh to travel outside Ernakulam but not outside the state. Swapna in her plea had sought to allow her to go to Thiruvananthapuram. She noted that she is a permanent resident of the Kerala capital.

Recently, she told media persons she will not run away from them and she will meet the press along with her mother soon.

Swapna Suresh was released from a women's prison in Thiruvananthapuram early this month. She had spent 15 months there. She was released after the Kerala High Court granted her bail in the NIA case probing the terrorism angle in the gold smuggling case.

She was arrested by the NIA on July 11, 2020, from Bengaluru.

Swapna Suresh had started her career in the passenger service department at Abu Dhabi airport. Later, she returned to Thiruvananthapuram with her daughter and joined a travel agency. She joined the UAE Consulate General's Office in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 and when the gold smuggling case came to light she was serving as operations manager at Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling case Kerala NIA Ernakulam Court
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp