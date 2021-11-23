STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court asks police to treat 'nokkukooli' as extortion and register a case

The government had passed an order abolishing 'Nokkukooli' but it continues.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State police chief to issue a circular to all the police stations and the competent authority under the Kerala Headload Workers Act asking them to register a case for extortion as well as under other applicable offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the workers, trade unions and its leaders who demand 'Nokkukooli.' 

Emphasizing the need for banning the 'Nokkukooli' system in Kerala, the court observed that the demand for 'Nokkukooli' should be treated as extortion.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive when a petition filed by TK Sundaresan, Punalur, Kollam against trade unions demanding 'Nokkukooli' for unloading construction materials at his land came up for hearing.

The Government pleader submitted that the government was intended to amend the Kerala Headload Workers Act and grant power to the competent authority under the Act to expel the workers who were established to have demanded 'Nokkukooli' along with the imposition of heavy penalties on such persons.

The court directed the State police chief to issue the circular by December 8 and file a report in this regard.

The court said that in view of the deleterious tendency to demand 'Nokkukooli' that had held sway for the last several decades, it was certain that such a circular would have to be issued by the State police chief. Trade union leaders in the state become more powerful in the state. The court said that it has got information that the 'Nokkukooli' system is still existing several parts of the state.

The court observed that "you had created a monopoly for a set of people because they thought they were vulnerable at one point in time. The irony is that what was intended for the benefits in the 60s and 70s  had become a measure for extortion. It had destroyed the name of the state all over the country. The fact remained that people starts associating Kerala with militant trade unionism. It should be stopped. The trade union leaders and the workers should be told that the demand for 'Nokkukoolli' was tantamount to extortion." The government had passed an order abolishing 'Nokkukooli' but it continues.

The court also directed the State government to inform the court about the progress in the decision to amend the Act.

The court posted the case for further hearing on December 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Nokkukooli Headload workers Indian Penal Code TK Sundaresan
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp