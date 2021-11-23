Kerala woman ends life over domestic violence, suicide note names husband, mother-in-law and cop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what is seen as yet another death related to domestic violence, a 21-year-old woman died by suicide on Monday, leaving a note against the Station House Officer, Aluva police station, where she filed the complaint, her husband and mother-in-law.

Mofiya Parveen, a resident of Edayapuram near Aluva, ended her life on Monday night by hanging from a ceiling fan. The woman had filed a complaint against her husband Suhail at the Aluva police station, alleging domestic violence and mental torture.

"The Aluva police summoned Mofiya and Suhail to the police station on Monday to settle the case. During an altercation, Mofiya slapped Suhail's face. This made the SHO angry and he behaved in an unprofessional manner. During the interrogation, the officer treated her as an accused person. This made her upset. Following that, she may have committed suicide," said a source.

Meanwhile, the suicide letter, which was addressed to her father, alleged that she had undergone tremendous torture from her husband. "Pappa, sorry. Please forgive me. You were right. He is not a genuine person. He portrayed me as a mentally ill person. I can't bear this pain anymore. Pappa, my soul will be here. Action will be initiated against the CI," reads the letter, which was recovered from her home.

As per sources, Mofiya, a law student, and Suhail got acquainted through Facebook, leading to their marriage.

Meanwhile, SP Karthik constituted a team headed by the Aluva DYSP to probe the allegation against the officer. "Based on the report from the DYSP, action will be initiated against the officer," Karthik said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.