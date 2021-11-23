KTDC's Foodie Wheels to pamper taste buds of tourists

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The culinary tourism being experimented as part of an effort to give a slice of the traditional taste of the state to visiting guests received another major push with the state tourism department introducing ‘Foodie Wheels’ in select locations.

In the first phase, a used KSRTC bus designed as a double- decker cafeteria was launched for tourists visiting Vaikom backwaters. Buoyed by the success of the project, the department has decided to roll out 20 such KSRTC buses-turned-cafeterias in different major tourism destinations across the state to introduce local cuisines to the visitors by joining hands with the transport department.

The re-used buses would be taken by the tourism department on rent. These buses will be introduced in tourist locations which face space crunch and restrictions for construction. The buses will be designed in tune with the speciality and legacy of the destination where the tourists can pamper their taste buds savouring delicious regional cuisine, while enjoying the panoramic view of the scenery.

The Foodie Wheels bus stationed near Vaikom backwaters | Express

“In short, the tourists would be taken to a whole new level of experience of pampering not just the taste buds but also their other senses,” said Raj Mohan, marketing manager, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC). Already, the Responsible Tourism Mission under Kerala Tourism had started the ‘Experience Ethnic Cuisine’ scheme to take the tourists on a journey through the culinary legacies of God’s Own Country.

The project, which aims to convert some of the sleepy hamlets in the state into tourism hubs and introduce flavours of Kerala to travellers, was well received by the tourists. It also provided rural employment to thousands of woman folks who were roped in for the scheme as key stakeholders. They prepare the dishes of the state’s ethnic cuisine for visitors.