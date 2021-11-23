Malayalam movie 'Churuli' shown on OTT is not the certified version of the film, says CBFC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has said that the Malayalam feature film 'Churuli' exhibited via OTT platform SonyLiv is not the certified version of the film.

A section of the public has been highly critical of the high number of cuss words used in Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed Churuli ever since the film was released on the streaming platform on November 19.

"It is hereby clarified for the kind information of the general public that the Malayalam feature film 'Churuli' which is being exhibited via OTT platform SonyLiv is NOT the certified version of the film," said Parvathy V, regional officer, CBFC Thiruvananthapuram, in a statement.

The statement said it has come to the attention of CBFC through complaints from the general public that speculations and reports are rampant in media (particularly social media) pertaining to the feature film Churuli, whereby "misinformation is being disseminated amongst the general public".

The statement by CBFC followed this, it said. "The Malayalam film titled Churuli was certified A (Adult) with suitable excisions/modifications by CBFC via diligence in accordance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, Cinematograph Certification Rules, 1983 and guidelines issued by the government of India.

The movie, which premiered in Kerala during the International Film Festival of Kerala in February this year, is adapted from a short story by Vinoy Thomas titled Kaligeminarile Kuttavalikal. The screenplay was by 'Meesha' fame S Hareesh.

Charles George, regional head of Neestream, a streaming platform, said it does not have to be CBFC certified for exhibiting films through OTT. While CBFC rating is required for theatres releases, the films have to adhere to DMEC (Digital Media Ethics Code) classification, he said.