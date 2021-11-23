Stalker stabs 18-year-old girl in Kerala for rejecting his advances

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: In yet another incident of attack by a stalker for rejecting his love proposal, a 18-year-old girl sustained severe injuries on her face after being stabbed by a youth at Lakkidi in Wayanad on Monday. The girl, a native of Pulppally, was admitted to hospital and her condition remains critical.

The youth, Deepu, 23 , of Ambalakunnil, Sivankunnu, Mannarkunnu in Palakkad, tried to die by suicide by slitting his wrists. He was also hospitalised. Vythiri police officials said the victim is a second-year degree student at Oriental School of Hotel Management, Lakkidi.

“The incident occurred around 4.15 pm in front of the college. The accused arrived on a bike along with his friend and waited for the girl outside the campus. When the girl came out of the campus to return home in the evening, the youth confronted her and entered into an argument.

When she tried to escape, the youth stabbed her on the face with a knife”, said the police.

“Deepu and the girl met on Facebook and they were friends for a long time. For the last few days, they were not in good relations. It is suspected that the girl had rejected his proposal and it affected their relationship. Three days ago, Deepu had arrived to meet the girl at Lakkidi and also had a scuffle with her. However, exact motive behind the attack could be ascertained only after a detailed interrogation of the accused,” said the police.