STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wild boar only vermin that ploughs forest land: Wildlife biologist

He warns that the culling of a particular species of animals will have far-reaching consequences upsetting the link between them and their ecosystem.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Wild Boar

Wild Boar (Photo | EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Amid the hullabaloo on wild boars causing havoc in farm land on forest fringes, wildlife biologist Surendra Varma says that its culling is not practical as they mean a lot to the ecology. While Forest Minister A K Saseendran’s request to declare wild boar as vermin was rejected by his Union counterpart Bhupender Yadav on Monday, Surendra Varma says that it is the only vermin which “ploughs” the forest land, proving its crucial role in maintaining the ecology.

Surendra Varma

He warns that the culling of a particular species of animals will have far-reaching consequences upsetting the link between them and their ecosystem. “Without wild boars, the forest land cannot be ploughed. They don’t uproot everything and don’t spoil the natural ecosystem. Wild boar’s natural behaviour is to dig up the soil to find food, especially tubers,” Palakkadborn Surendra Varma told TNIE. Wildlife experts often address wild boar as landscape engineers or ecosystem engineers.

An avid elephantologist, Surendra Varma doesn’t own a mobile phone as most of the time he will be in the deep forest somewhere in the world. During his recent trip to the capital city, Surendra Varma recalled that he was in the deep forests in Karnataka for 160 days during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

He says that not a single animal in the forest had died of Covid as the micronutrients they consume help them strengthen their immune system, unlike human beings. He adds that wild boars help in the creation of various habitat conditions, spreading of plant seeds and providing long-term increase in biodiversity. Karnataka- based Surendra Varma feels that the policy-makers’ approach should be to understand the reasons that attract wild boars to human habitats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wild boar
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp