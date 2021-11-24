STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Controversial Kerala police officer, who 'mocked and insulted' Mofiya Parveen, in the eye of the storm

Mofiya hanged herself at her house on Tuesday night leaving behind a suicide note.

Published: 24th November 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 03:19 PM

Mofia Parveen

Mofiya Parveen (Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

KOCHI: A Circle Inspector (CI) of police is in the eye of the storm close on the heels of the suicide of a domestic harassment victim Mofiya Parveen (21) near here on Tuesday.

Mofiya, an LLB student, resorted to the extreme step after police failed to act on her complaint against her husband and in-laws. Worse, she was reportedly humiliated by the Aluva East police Circle Inspector, CL Sudheer during a conciliatory talk held at the station on Monday.

Mofiya hanged herself at her house on Tuesday night leaving behind a suicide note.

Following Mofiya's death, police have arrested her husband Muhammed Suhail, his father Yusuf, and mother Rukia. They were picked up from Kothamangalam on Wednesday early morning hours.

However, local people were agitated over the lack of any action against Sudheer who reportedly insulted and mocked Mofia adding insult to injury. In her suicide note, Mofiya had named Sudheer as one of the persons responsible for her death.

On Wednesday morning, Congress cadres led by legislator Anwar Sadath and Member of Parliament Benny Behanan staged a sit-in in front of the station demanding justice for Mofiya.

"The dying declaration of Mofiya should be given its due importance and action taken against the police officer. We want the Station House Officer (SHO) to be suspended," Anwar Sadath told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the controversial police officer Sudheer's name has been linked to the Uthra murder case which relates to a husband buying a poisonous snake to murder his wife. Serious lapses were reported on the part of Sudheer during the preliminary investigation stage of Uthra's death.

In another incident, Sudheer demanded the body of a man who died by suicide after murdering his wife, in Anchal, be brought to his house, about 15 km away, to complete the inquest proceedings. This incident took place in June last year and a complaint was also lodged against the police officer for dishonoring a body. 
  

