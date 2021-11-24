STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Domestic violence-led suicide: Ernakulam district police arrest husband, in-laws of deceased

In her suicide note, the deceased also named Circle Inspector Sudheer who allegedly misbehaved with her at station when she was summoned as part of the interrogation.

Published: 24th November 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 11:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muhammed Suhail, the husband of the law student who died by suicide due to domestic violence, and his parents were arrested on Wednesday. 21-year-old Mofia Parveen ended her life on Tuesday blaming husband and mother-in-law for taking the extreme step.

Police arrested Suhail, his father Yusuf and mother Rukia from Kothamangalam, where they were hiding in a relative's house. They were abconding after the news of Mofia's death surfaced.

In her suicide note, Mofia had named her husband and mother were behind her suicide. She also named Circle Inspector Sudheer who allegedly misbehaved with her at station when she was summoned as part of the interrogation. "The trio took shelter in a relative's house at Uppukandam near Kothamangalam. Based on the information from the local people, we reached there and took them to custody," said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Aluva station premises witnessed tense situation after the Congress workers led by Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath and MP Benny Behanan staged protest seeking justice for Mofia. They alleged that the police trying to save the SHO Sudheer.

"There are several complaints against the SHO. Who will come to this station to submit their complaints and grievances. We want the government and the chief minister, who's handling the home department, to intervene in this pressing matter. There's no politics involved here," said Anwar Sadath.
 

