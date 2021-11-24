STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala adoption row: Anupama reunited with baby after seven-month custody battle

Anupama and her partner B Ajith Kumar received the child at the judge’s chamber in Vanchiyoor

Anupama S Chandran and Ajith Kumar sharing their happiness at the protest venue after the DNA test revealed that they were the biological parents of the baby. (Photo |Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long battle for the custody of her newborn given away for adoption without her knowledge, Anupama S Chandran was reunited with her child on Wednesday when a family court in the state capital gave the orders.

Anupama and her partner B Ajith Kumar received the child at the judge’s chamber in Vanchiyoor. The court proceedings that started at 2.30 pm lasted for around one-and-a-half hours. The child, who was under the care of the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan near the Kerala University Senate House campus at Palayam, was brought to the court.

The court examined the documents submitted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) including a DNA test result which confirmed that Anupama and Ajith are the biological parents of the child. The order was issued after a doctor examined the health of the child.

The court decided to advance the hearing of the case which was posted for November 29, after Anupama submitted an advance petition seeking early custody of her child. The government also favoured the stand after the DNA result was out.

Anupama delivered the baby out of wedlock on April 19. She accused her father, PS Jayachandran, of giving away the child for adoption to Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) on October 22. She made a formal police complaint on April 19 this year. However, it took six months for police to file a first information report when the issue snowballed into a major controversy. Anupama had to stage public protests including a hunger strike to get justice.

