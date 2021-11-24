STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more held for RSS man’s murder

Since an identification parade has to be conducted, his name or residence cannot be disclosed. Of the five persons involved in the crime, two of them have been arrested so far.

The accused explaining to the police how RSS worker Sanjith was killed when he was brought to Mambram in Palakkad as part of evidence collection

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: One more person directly involved in the killing of RSS worker Sanjith at Mambram was arrested by the personnel of the special investigation team on Tuesday. The police said that he is an office-bearer of Popular Front of India.

Since an identification parade has to be conducted, his name or residence cannot be disclosed. Of the five persons involved in the crime, two of them have been arrested so far. The police said they are confident of arresting the remaining persons soon. The police have moved a petition for the custody of the first person who was arrested.

Meanwhile, the police brought the person who was arrested on Monday to the location at Mambram, where Sanjith was hacked to death, as part of evidence collection. The police brought him to the site  at 10am. He was wearing a hoodie so that his identity is not revealed before the identification parade is held. 
A posse of police was present to ensure that the public is kept at bay till the evidence collection is over. 

He showed the location were the five assailants had killed Sanjith with machetes. He told the police that the vehicles arriving on the route were stopped on both sides while they killed Sanjith. He said that after blocking the bike in which Sanjith and his wife were travelling and he was pushed down from it. When he got up and started to run, the assailants repeatedly hit him with machetes till he died.  

