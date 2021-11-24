Winning 2023 Rajasthan Assembly poll priority: Sachin Pilot

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who successfully led a rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and forced the latter to accommodate his loyalists in the cabinet on Sunday, has said his priority is to ensure the Congress victory in the 2023 assembly elections and set the stage for an impressive win in the Lok Sabha elections a year after.

Speaking to TNIE, Sachin expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the Congress high command and said his ‘karmabhoomi’ would also be decided by the high command. For more than 18 months, Sachin had been leading the rebellion against Gehlot. Five of his loyalists found berths in the cabinet finally.

“My thrust is towards the 2023 Rajasthan Vidhan Soudha elections followed by the Lok Sabha elections the next year. Our collective endeavour is to break the cycle of being in power for five years and in the opposition for the next five years. Ever since the cabinet reshuffle, we have been on the right track.

For the first time in the history of the state, four SC/ST members have got representation in the cabinet,” said Sachin. Expressing happiness at the Congress high command addressing his long-standing demand, Sachin exuded confidence that the leadership would also entrust him with a befitting role. “Eventually, the situation will change and we will see the Congress standing united. I can assure you that in the days to come, the only party to take on the BJP nationally is Indian National Congress,” added Sachin.

He also criticised the LDF government in Kerala for not bringing down the fuel price. Sachin, who was in the city to inaugurate a seminar to commemorate 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War, warned that the LDF will have to pay a heavy price for this lapse.