After 12 years, Kerala in literacy scheme of Union govt

Since 2009, the State Literacy Mission has not received any Central assistance. Various initiatives of the literacy mission were being carried out using state funds alone.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of 12 years, Kerala has been included in the Union Government’s literacy scheme enabling the state to receive Central funds for its programmes. As part of the first phase of ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan’, in which Kerala has been included, the State Literacy Mission will roll out literacy programmes for 2 lakh people from five districts.  

According to Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala, the districts chosen in the first phase are Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. Special focus will be given to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people, women and people from minority communities.  

Since 2009, the State Literacy Mission has not received any Central assistance. Various initiatives of the literacy mission were being carried out using state funds alone. Local bodies have been the backbone of literacy programmes in the state. However, for ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’, 60 per cent of the funds will be provided by the Centre while the state will bear the remaining expense.

The significant achievements Kerala recorded in literacy and well as continuing education programmes have prompted the Centre to rope in the state once again. Kerala is the only state to come up with tailor-made literacy programmes for SC/ST people and coastal population besides conducting Class X and Class XII equivalency programmes.  “The Centre has also noted that Kerala is the only state that imparts literacy programmes for guest workers and transgender people,” said Sreekala. 

