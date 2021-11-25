KSRTC bus rams into lorry near Krishnagiri, four injured

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: KSRTC Scania bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru rammed into a lorry near Krishnagiri, injuring four persons, on Thursday morning.

The KSRTC bus driver S Hareeshkumar suffered serious injuries as the front portion of the bus was heavily damaged in the accident. Three passengers were also injured.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Krishnagiri.

The incident happened 20 kilometers away from Krishnagiri at 5.30 am. The driver may have slept off resulting in the injury, according to preliminary estimates.

The passengers who were unhurt continued their travel in another KSRTC bus to Bengaluru.