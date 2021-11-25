STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC bus rams into lorry near Krishnagiri, four injured

The incident happened 20 kilometers away from Krishnagiri at 5.30 am.

Published: 25th November 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

The front portion of the KSRTC bus was damaged in the accident.

The front portion of the KSRTC bus was damaged in the accident.

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: KSRTC Scania bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru rammed into a lorry near Krishnagiri, injuring four persons, on Thursday morning. 

The KSRTC bus driver S Hareeshkumar suffered serious injuries as the front portion of the bus was heavily damaged in the accident. Three passengers were also injured.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Krishnagiri.

The incident happened 20 kilometers away from Krishnagiri at 5.30 am. The driver may have slept off resulting in the injury, according to preliminary estimates.

The passengers who were unhurt continued their travel in another KSRTC bus to Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC bus accident Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp