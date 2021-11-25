STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Law student suicide: March by Congress workers to SP office turns violent in Aluva

The police fired water cannons and tear gas against protesters who attempted to scale the barricade placed in front of the office to block them. A large posse of police personnel has been deployed.

Published: 25th November 2021 02:25 PM

Congress workers protesting in front of Aluva police station seeking justice for Mofiya Parveen who died of suicide following domestic violence (Express Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A march taken out by Congress workers to the Ernakulam Rural SP office at Aluva demanding the suspension of Aluva East SHO C L Sudheer in the wake of the suicide of 23-year-old law student Mofiya Parveen turned violent on Thursday.

The police fired water cannons and tear gas against protesters who attempted to scale the barricade placed in front of the office to block them. A large posse of police personnel has been deployed in the area.

Hibi Eden, MP, and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas joined the march to the SP office on Thursday morning. The police resorted to firing water cannons when party workers attempted to cross the barricade. However, the protesters assembled again and hurled stones at the police.

ALSO READ: Mofiya’s husband Muhammed Suhail, parents held; cop transferred

As the workers did not disperse, the police once again fired water cannons and tear gas. Several workers were injured in the melee.

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath, MP Benny Behanan and Congress workers had staged a sit-in protest at the corridor of the police station on Wednesday.

Later, the DCC president Shiyas announced that the siege protest outside the Aluva SP office has been called off but the protest in front of the Aluva East Police Station will continue till the officer is suspended.

Comments

