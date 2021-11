By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Two youths were found dead in a pond at a granite quarry in Odiyapara at Thodupuzha, on Wednesday. The bodies of Ratheesh, 24, and Aneesh, 25, both natives of Odiyapara, were found by local residents. Kaliyar Sub-Inspector K J Jobi said the youths had left their houses on Monday.

“They were daily-wage workers who used to go on pleasure trips. Hence, family members thought they were on tour, ” he said. The bodies were shifted to Thodupuzha Government Hospital.