ATM card-model ration card a hit, 95,000 downloads on Day 1

The ATM card-model ration card is gaining traction among the people.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 12:24 PM

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ATM card-model ration card is gaining traction among the people. A large number of people are downloading the new format which is available for free on the Civil Supplies Department’s portal. As many as 95,000 downloads were recorded on the first day and the number has been on an upward trend, said a source. Cardholders can download the new format through the citizen login on the Civil Supplies Department website or through the Akshaya centres.

The document is available in PDF format and can be printed on PVC or plastic cards from anywhere. The government does not charge for the download. The Akshaya centres would charge `65 as service and printing charge. The specification for the card provided through Akshaya centres is at least 0.76 mm thickness, 85.60 mm length and 53.98 m breadth.

The card can also be downloaded in another format, the E-card format. For this, the Akshaya centres would charge Rs 25. A mobile phone-based security is there for the download. Under this, a password is sent to the mobile phone linked to the ration card. This password has to be typed in to get the PDF document. If the consumer is not getting the print password on his mobile, he can contact the Taluk Supply Officer or City Rationing Officer, as the case may be, for help.

The officer is bound to generate the password and communicate it to the consumer through phone or email. The department has strictly banned the officers from summoning consumers to the office to provide the password. Besides Akshaya centres, private centres too can help consumers download and take printout of the card. They should not charge more than the Akshaya centres.

Thelima
The Civil Supplies Department has launched a consumer-friendly facility to correct mistakes in ration cards and also for linking Aadhaar numbers. Details that can be corrected include names of cardholders, initials, address, relation with the cardholder, employment details of members and information regarding LPG connection.

