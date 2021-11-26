STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IT sleuths raid premises of three successful Mollywood producers; official hints at industry's links to money laundering

The inspections were held at the offices of Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph, and Listin Stephen.

Published: 26th November 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Antony Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Income Tax Department on Friday carried out inspections at the office to three mainstream producers of the Malayalam film industry including Antony Perumbavoor at their offices in Kochi. The IT officials said that it was a 'routine check' to ensure that no tax evasion had taken place.

The inspections were held at the offices of Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirward Cinemas, Anto Joseph of AJ Film Company and Listin Stephen of Magic Frames at their offices in Kochi. The checking started from the morning and continued till evening. "These producers had filed their tax details in recent months. We carried out checks at their offices to ensure that no tax evasion has taken place. As the film industry often attracts investments especially from abroad, we carry out such inspections on a regular basis. Often film industry is used for laundering of money," an official said.

Meanwhile, there are reports that IT checks were related to money received by these producers from OTT platforms. However, IT officials claimed that all the details regarding the income of these producers and their production houses have been collected. "It is up to the producers to decide whether to release the movie via OTT platforms or in the cinema theatres. We check the tax details disclosed by these producers about the income they received and whether there is any misappropriation in it. Not only revenue from OTT platform, but details regarding their expenditure are also collected," the official said.

Antony Perumbavoor is a close confidante of star actor Mohanlal, which is all set to release the big-budget movie 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.' Anto Joseph-owned AJ Film Company produced several box office hit movies in Kerala including the OTT-released movies such as Fahad Fazil-starring Malik, Prithviraj's 'Cold Case'. Listin Stephen-owned Magic Frames was the banner that produced movies films such as Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha, Driving License, and Mohan Kumar Fans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp