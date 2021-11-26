STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noted Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala no more

Bichu Thirumala was awarded the Kerala state award for Best Lyricist in 1981 and 1991 and the Vamadevan Award for his first collection of poems, 'Anusaranayillatha Manasu'.

Noted Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala passed away on Friday, Nov 26, 2021 at the age of 79.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the prominent lyricists in Malayalam cinema, Bichu Thirumala passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He was 79.

Apart from penning lyrics and composing music, the multi-faceted Bichu Thirumala had also written the story and dialogues for the film "Shakthi" and the script for "Ishtapraneswari". He had also sung a number of songs. About 5,000 songs, including film songs and devotional songs, were written by him.

The eldest son of Parukuttyamma and CJ Bhaskaran Nair of Sasthamangalam Pattanikunnu House, Bichu Thirumala was born on February 13, 1942 as B Sivasankaran Nair. Playback singer Sushila Devi and music director Darshan Raman are his siblings.

Bichu holds a BA from University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

In 1962, he wrote and acted in the play "Ballatha Duniyav" at the Inter-University Radio Drama Competition. While working as M Krishnan Nair's assistant director, he got the opportunity to write songs for films. Though he wrote the lyrics for Nair's "Bhajagovindam", the film was not released.

"Akkaldama", produced by actor Madhu, is the first film to be released with a song written by Bichu. The very first song he wrote, 'Neelakashavum Meghangalum', rose to fame. He had worked for over 3,000 films as a lyricist.

He got the state award for Best Lyricist in 1981 and 1991 and the Vamadevan Award for his first collection of poems, 'Anusaranayillatha Manasu'.

Bichu had also worked with AR Rahman on the latter's first Malayalam film, "Yoddha", by penning the lyrics of 'Padakali'. Bichu Thirumala's famous repertoire includes numerous hit songs such as 'Paavada venam', 'Melada venam', 'Neelajalashayathil', 'Ragendu Kiranangal', 'Sundari Sundari', 'Ezhuswarangalum' and 'Mainakam'.

He is survived by his wife Prasanna and his only son Suman.

