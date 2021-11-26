STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi govt failed to ensure women’s safety: Opposition

The Congress spearheaded the campaign with a ‘night walk’ led by women in the capital city on Thursday.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government, which returned to power promising safety for women, has failed to do so, alleged the Congress-led opposition, which has planned a series of protests against the government on the issue. 

The Congress spearheaded the campaign with a ‘night walk’ led by women in the capital city on Thursday. Opposition leaders point out that when they raised questions on the spurt in dowry deaths in assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the home portfolio, said no such issue has come to his notice.

But replying to Malappuram MLA P Ubaidulla’s query, Pinarayi said between January 2020 and September 2021, 3,262 cases of atrocities and harassment against women were reported in the state. This, the Opposition allege, shows government’s failure in securing women’s safety. 

“Mofiya took the extreme step when the girl realised that she will not get justice from police. He is a police officer with a tainted past,” Benny Behanan told TNIE. State women’s commission chairperson P Sathidevi blaming the police in the case and the CPI’s student body AIYF protesting against the police have given impetus to the Opposition’s fight against the state government. State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said police cannot suppress the party’s protests by water cannons or grenades.

