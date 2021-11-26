STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
She was heartbroken to the point of suicide: Mofiya’s mother

Published: 26th November 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

An emotional Farisa Dilshad, Mofiya’s mother, with Congress leaders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Emotional scenes played out in front of the police station at Aluva when Farisa Dilshad, mother of Mofiya Parveen Dilshad, arrived to meet the Congress leaders gathered there on Thursday. Farisa’s cries tugged at the heartstrings of the onlookers. “My child was a bold person,” said Farisa.

“I never thought my child would be so broken. She was distraught about not getting justice. My child believed that she won’t get justice.” Farisa said that when Mofiya was called to the mosque, she was pained about having to see Suhail and his family members. “She believed that she will get justice at the police station. But that belief was broken,” said Mofiya’s mother.

She expressed regret over not being able to accompany her daughter to the police station. “She never went anywhere without me. I had even accompanied her to the mosque,” she said. Mofiya was worried about her father’s name getting tarnished, Farisa pointed out.

“My daughter suffered unexplainable torture and harassment from her husband and in-laws. She complained a lot about them,” said the mother. Mofiya’s mother was hospitalised after suffering emotional distress and fatigue. According to Dilshad Salim, Mofiya’s father, Farisa had been crying non-stop.

