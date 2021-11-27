Kerala first year Higher Secondary results out

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the first-year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations were announced on Saturday. Considering the covid scenario during which the examination was held, this time around there will be no pass or failure, said General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

"This time the students came to the school for the first time to appear for the examinations. The eligibility for higher education will be based on the combined results of the first year and second year examinations," said the minister. A total of 4,17,505 students appeared for the exam.

The results are available at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in.

The exams were conducted between September 24 and October 18 in the offline centre-based mode. In view of the rising number of Covid cases in the state, the Supreme Court on September 3 stayed for a week the state government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI from September 6. Later, the government postponed the exams to September 24.

How To Download Kerala Plus One Result 2021

*Go to keralaresults.nic.in.

*Click on the Kerala Class 11 result link.

*Enter the exam roll number and date of birth.

*Submit

*Download the DHSE Kerala plus one result 2021