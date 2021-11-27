Kerala transwoman, who launched IT company, found dead after being hit by train

By Online Desk

KOCHI: A transwoman software engineer was found dead hit by a train under Aluva East police station limits on Saturday small hours.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Tahira Ayeez.

Tahira was also a model and activist. She was also known as the first trans-person to launch an IT company.

Tahirah holds a B.Tech in Android Programming from Universiti Teknologi in Malaysia. Tahira was also a filmmaker.

Police sources said that Tahira was heartbroken after the death of a friend Akhil in a road accident recently.

It is suspected that Tahira died by suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at around 1 am on Saturday.

Aluva East police have registered a case and are investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)