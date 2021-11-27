STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Move to extend school timings till evening

The general education department has come up with a proposal to extend school timings till evening. Classes will be held either from 9.30am to 3.30pm or 10am to 4pm.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Thirugnanam School celebrate Children’s Day at Sakkimangalam near Madurai on Sunday

Image used for representational purposes | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has come up with a proposal to extend school timings till evening. Classes will be held either from 9.30am to 3.30pm or 10am to 4pm. A meeting convened by Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday approved the proposal and submitted the same to the chief minister for clearance.

Schools in the state, which were reopened on November 1, have been following ‘half-day on three days a week’ pattern. The students in a class are divided into two groups and they attend classes on three days each.  However, the teachers have been saying that the shift system was too insufficient to cover the syllabi.  A section of parents also cited the difficulty in dropping and picking up children at school for half-day shifts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp