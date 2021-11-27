Move to extend school timings till evening

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has come up with a proposal to extend school timings till evening. Classes will be held either from 9.30am to 3.30pm or 10am to 4pm. A meeting convened by Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday approved the proposal and submitted the same to the chief minister for clearance.

Schools in the state, which were reopened on November 1, have been following ‘half-day on three days a week’ pattern. The students in a class are divided into two groups and they attend classes on three days each. However, the teachers have been saying that the shift system was too insufficient to cover the syllabi. A section of parents also cited the difficulty in dropping and picking up children at school for half-day shifts.