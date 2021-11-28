Covid jab side effect? Malappuram woman dies after suffering allergy

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 27-year-old woman, who was under treatment in a private hospital in Thrissur for health complications allegedly developed after receiving Covid vaccine, died on Saturday. The deceased is PV Asna, 27, wife of Thonikadavathu Sabah, from Kuttipuram.

The woman took the first dose of vaccine on Wednesday. On the next day, she developed allergic reactions on the skin around her neck and hands. On Thursday evening, she approached health authorities with the Taluk hospital, Kuttipuram.

The woman reportedly received two injections from the taluk hospital for the allergy. “After receiving the injections, the woman fell unconscious. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Thrissur. But she could not be saved even after giving all possible care,” said Mohammed Basheer, a former ward member of Kuttipuram panchayat, who is close to Asna’s family.