Kerala adoption row: Cyber bullies launch malicious campaign against committee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perturbed by relentless cyber bullying, the solidarity committee formed to support Anupama S Chandran and her partner Ajith Kumar in the child adoption case has lodged a complaint with the state police chief demanding action against the culprits.

Though the committee members have been at the receiving end of cyber bullying ever since they formed a platform to support the cause, what prompted them to approach the police top boss was a fake petition, which was circulated maliciously on various social media platforms urging the CM to provide a government job to Ajith.

The post bore the names of all activists, who have been part of Anupama-Ajith Solidarity Committee as signatories. Social activist P Usha, who is a member of the committee, said the organisation as well as the individuals who were named in the post have filed separate police complaints.

“On my complaint, I got a response that the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner will look into the matter. Other activists too have filed police complaints. Apart from the couple, the activists who stood up for them have also been subjected to vicious online attacks. This is a dangerous trend,” she said.

Usha added that Ajith and Anupama have been targeted by cyber bullies from the beginning and the situation has become worse now and attempts are being made to tarnish the image of all activists who stood up for them.