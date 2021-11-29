Most of Syro-Malabar churches hold Holy Mass in new format

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The uniform mode of conducting the Holy Mass was implemented in most of the churches under the Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday, which that marked the beginning of the liturgical calendar. Except for the churches and parishes under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and Irinjalakuda diocese, churches in most of the other dioceses conducted the Mass in the new format as per the synod's decision.

While a majority of the churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese retained the traditionally followed form of the Mass, a few churches including Holy Family Church, Prasannapuram in Aluva, conducted the Mass in the new format. A large section of priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and Irinjalakuda had opposed the new format.

On Saturday, Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese was exempted from implementing the Synod's decision, as per the circular issued by Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese. The decision was taken by Mar Kariyil after his meeting with the Pope on Friday.

Despite protests, most of the churches in Thrissur diocese implemented the new format of the Mass. Metropolitan Archbishop of Thrissur Mar Andrews Thazhath, even after opposition from several priests of the diocese, did not budge.

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, meanwhile, conducted the Holy Mass at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, in the new format. "It marks a new beginning for the Church. This reformation is for strengthening the unity and togetherness of our Church," said the cardinal in his homily at Mount St Thomas.

Fr Celestine Inchackal, vicar of the Holy Family Church, said the latest information that was sent to them was that of the major archbishop who is the head of the archdiocese as well.

Voice of dissent

A large section of priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and Irinjalakuda had opposed the new format.