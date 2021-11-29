STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Most of Syro-Malabar churches hold Holy Mass in new format

Except for theparishes under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and Irinjalakuda diocese, churches in most of the other dioceses conducted the Mass in the new format as per the synod's decision.

Published: 29th November 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on Sunday. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The uniform mode of conducting the Holy Mass was implemented in most of the churches under the Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday, which that marked the beginning of the liturgical calendar. Except for the churches and parishes under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and Irinjalakuda diocese, churches in most of the other dioceses conducted the Mass in the new format as per the synod's decision. 

While a majority of the churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese retained the traditionally followed form of the Mass, a few churches including Holy Family Church, Prasannapuram in Aluva, conducted the Mass in the new format. A large section of priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and Irinjalakuda had opposed the new format.

On Saturday, Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese was exempted from implementing the Synod's decision, as per the circular issued by Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese. The decision was taken by Mar Kariyil after his meeting with the Pope on Friday. 

Despite protests, most of the churches in Thrissur diocese implemented the new format of the Mass. Metropolitan Archbishop of Thrissur Mar Andrews Thazhath, even after opposition from several priests of the diocese, did not budge. 

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, meanwhile, conducted the Holy Mass at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, in the new format. "It marks a new beginning for the Church. This reformation is for strengthening the unity and togetherness of our Church," said the cardinal in his homily at Mount St Thomas.  

Fr Celestine Inchackal, vicar of the Holy Family Church, said the latest information that was sent to them was that of the major archbishop who is the head of the archdiocese as well. 

Voice of dissent

A large section of priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and Irinjalakuda had opposed the new format.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese Holy Mass Irinjalakuda diocese
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp