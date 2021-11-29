STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore Airlines to resume services from Kochi airport

CIAL managing director S Suhas said the chairman and the board of directors have taken proactive steps to re-establish air connectivity to Kochi from all international travel hubs.

Published: 29th November 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After a gap of 20 months, the Singapore Airlines has announced the resumption of services at the Kochi airport from November 30 (Tuesday). Three passenger flight each will operate weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. They will arrive in Kochi at 10.15pm and depart at 11.05pm.

CIAL managing director S Suhas said the chairman and the board of directors have taken proactive steps to re-establish air connectivity to Kochi from all international travel hubs. "We are happy to have Singapore Airlines back here after a long hiatus. With the resumption of flights, passengers can finally reunite with their friends and family in Singapore," he said.

Passengers arriving from Singapore have to take a COVID RT-PCR test at the Kochi airport and undergo a seven-day home quarantine. On the eighth day of their arrival, they must take one more test and continue quarantine for another week if found positive.

CIAL now handles 185 weekly departures to the Middle East. The airport operator also facilitates flights to the UK, Sri Lanka and Male. It hopes that the airport’s international flight operations will be back to normal by the end of the year.

TAGS
Singapore Airlines Kochi airport COVID19 Kochi Singapore flights
