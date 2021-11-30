19-year-old girl from Kerala killed in Alabama, USA

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-year-old girl from Kerala was shot dead in Alabama, USA.

The deceased has been identified as Mariam Susan Mathew, daughter of Boban Mathew and Bincy of Edapally Parambil Veettil near Thiruvalla.

The victim was reportedly asleep in her house when bullets pierced through the ceiling and killed her.

Her neighbour is suspected to be the assailant.

The Montgomery police department is investigating the case.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, a businessman from Kerala Sajan Mathew was shot dead by a 15-year-old boy during a robbery attempt.

More details are awaited.