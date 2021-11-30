STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Insult to parliamentary democracy: Elamaram Kareem on suspension

The Union government is insulting parliamentary democracy, said CPM Rajya Sabha member Elamaram Kareem, who was suspended from Parliament on Monday.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government is insulting parliamentary democracy, said CPM Rajya Sabha member Elamaram Kareem, who was suspended from Parliament on Monday. Responding to the suspension, Kareem said that the BJP government has been turning Parliament into a hotbed of democratic destruction.

“The cowardice of the BJP, and its intolerance to criticism and debate were exposed today. The BJP has once again proved that its policy is not conducive to a democratic society by expelling 12 MPs, who protested against the government’s policy of bulldozing anti-people legislation by not allowing debates,” said Kareem in a statement.

“The Opposition has been trying to oppose the anti-people policies of the Centre. All allegations levelled by the Opposition in the last session were proved true. The government was forced to change its position on Pegasus and farm laws. The Modi government, which has suffered loss of face, has announced the suspension as a ploy to cover up this. Never has any action taken in a session on an incident that took place in the last session.”

“The government says the action is based on the report of the inquiry committee. The inquiry committee has not met the Opposition. Opposition members had lodged a complaint against security personnel who attacked the MPs. No action has been taken on these complaints. The Opposition will organise strong protests against the government’s stance. Opposition parties will meet on Tuesday to discuss future plans,” the statement said.

